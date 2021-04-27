CHELAN COUNTY - Efforts to reduce wildfire risk in fire-prone areas in Chelan County will get a boost over the next five years thanks to a $2.8 million federal grant.
The grant was provided through the Natural Resource Conservation Service Regional Conservation Partnership Program, according to the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
The program will be used to help property owners in high-risk areas apply forest health treatments on their land, including tree thinning and fuel reduction, to improve forest health and wildfire response.
“This project is a great example of the all-hands, all-lands approach required to successfully manage our forests, restore our natural resources and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “Collaborating with local organizations across the state is how we will address our forest health crisis. Fire does not respect property lines, so we must be proactive in creating defensible spaces that intersect public and private lands.”
Chelan County is also one of three counties chosen by DNR for “Wildfire Ready Neighbors,” a new program connecting residents with experts who can help in protecting their homes and property from wildfire. Franz visited Wenatchee on April 5 to kick off the program.
“The issue of forest health and wildfire risk is much bigger than any one agency can tackle,” stated Chelan PUD General Manager Steve Wright. “We are excited for the opportunity to expand the footprint of our tree-trimming program by collaborating with private landowners, Cascadia Conservation District and DNR.”