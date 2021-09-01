WENATCHEE - School resource officer contracts for the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office have been put on hold as deputies set to work in area schools are required to be vaccinated under the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett reached out to Cascade, Cashmere, Chelan and Manson school districts to discuss the contracts after Inslee announced the vaccine mandate.
“After many discussions with the school districts, the sheriff’s office, the deputy sheriff’s association and each (school resource officer), it was determined that the contracts would be put on hold, in order for all those involved and potentially affected by the vaccination requirement to work through this process,” Burnett stated.
Just like public and private K-12 school staff, school resources officers who spend time on-site at schools are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18.
“The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office values the working relationship we have with our school districts, their administration and staff,” Burnett stated. “Together with our school districts, the sheriff’s office administration, staff and school resources officers, we have worked collaboratively in order to provide programs that foster a safe learning environment for both students and staff.”
Burnett says he is working with school districts and the deputy sheriff’s association to find a resolution while “giving due process to all those potentially affected by the vaccination requirement.”