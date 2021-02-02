CHELAN COUNTY - The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of an uptick in mail theft.
Deputies say mail thieves have been targeting the Wenatchee Valley, specifically East Wenatchee, Cashmere and Sunnyside slope areas. A large amount of stole mail was recovered Monday morning after being dumped along an area road, according to the sheriff’s office.
“If you seen vehicles or people at your mailboxes other than a USPS worker please don’t hesitate to take a picture of the subject or vehicle and call Rivercom to report the suspicious activity,” sheriff’s office officials stated.
Any mail recovered that has not been opened is returned to the post office to be re-delivered. Victims of mail theft are contacted if open mail is recovered, according to the sheriff’s office.