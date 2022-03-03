WENATCHEE — Chelan County Fire District 1’s community wildfire liaison has been recognized with the 2021 Wildfire Mitigation Award from the International Association of Fire Chiefs.
Jon Riley, who has served as the district’s wildfire liaison since May of 2016, is the district’s first wildfire liaison.
Riley was tasked with supporting, educating and helping homeowners and the community become more resilient to wildfire, working with local, state and national organizations to implement aspects of the Fire Adapted Community and the National Cohesive Wildland Fire Management Strategy.
“In the role of wildfire liaison Jon has far exceeded the goals of the original position,” district officials stated. “His success in the position and coordinating the Community Wildfire Program demonstrates his commitment to the community above and beyond the fire district’s expectations.
Thanks to Riley’s work, Chelan County Fire District 1 is a leading member of Fire Adapted Communities Learning Network at both the state and federal levels.