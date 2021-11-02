WENATCHEE - Chelan County is kicking off a month-long fundraising event to support the jail’s K9 program.
K9 Kait and her handler, Corrections deputy Jacob Lewis, are about to celebrate their first anniversary as a team working drug detection in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
“This past year, we have been working hard to introduce Kait and the jail’s narcotics detection program to the community,” Lewis said. “Our hoodie fundraiser emphasizes that we are all on one team, sharing in the same mission.”
Residents can support the program as part of the fundraiser by purchasing a pullover hoodie designed and available from CustomInk.com. The limited-design hoodies are $35 each and are available through Nov. 28 here: http://bit.ly/3pWylUh
The jail’s K9 program is funded by community donations, grants and fundraisers.
Money raised during the fundraiser will help pay for additional training, equipment upkeep, supplies, general care for Kait and emergency medical care if needed.
“Wait and I can’t thank the community enough for this past year of support,” Lewis added. “If not for the community and supporters we have, Kait and I would not be remotely successful in our mission.”
Kait, a 6-year-old border collie mix, was originally a rescue from Quincy and is the first K9 to be used in the jail and only the second K9 in the state to be assigned to a county or city jail.