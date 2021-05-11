WENATCHEE - Law enforcement in Chelan County is asking for the public’s help in locating a man missing since Sunday.
Pedro Brito was last seen at about 6 a.m. Sunday in the Mission Ridge Ski Resort parking lot, according to Chelan County Emergency Management.
Brito’s vehicle was found in the parking but there has been no sign of Brito.
Brito was last seen wearing a camouflage long sleeve shirt, black sweat pants and white slip on shoes. He also had a black coat.
Anyone with information is asked to call Rivercom at 509-663-9911.