WENATCHEE - Chelan County Prosecutor Doug Shae announced he will retire May 31.
Shea, who announces his retirement on Friday, has worked with the county in civil and criminal matters for nearly 33 years.
“I think I brought a lot of heart to the job,” Shae said. “I think I leave the county in pretty good shape in terms of it being a safe place to live, work and visit. I feel pretty proud about that.”
Shae was appointed county prosecutor in 2012 and most recently ran unopposed in the 2018 general election.
The county Republican Party will nominate three candidates to fill Shae’s position before Chelan County commissioners appoint a replacement to finish Shae’s term, which ends in 2022.