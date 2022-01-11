WENATCHEE - Chelan County is now the latest to ban a local income tax, joining four other counties and 12 Washington cities.
Chelan County commissioners on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution opposing a local income tax ahead of a bill filed in the state legislature to allow for graduated local income taxes.
Grant County commissioners approved a similar resolution last week. Franklin, Spokane and Yakima counties, along with Moses Lake, Battle Ground DuPont, Granger, Kennewick, Longview, Richland, Spokane, Spokane Valley, Union Gap, West Richland and Yakima previously banned a local income tax.
“…the Chelan County Board of County Commissioners knows that a strong and encouraging business climate is one of the best ways to attract and retain good businesses to employ people in family wage jobs,” the resolution states in part. “…imposing a local income tax may generate additional revenue in the short term, it would most likely result in less long-term revenue due to the dampening effect it would have on our businesses.”
Local governments are passing the bans in response to a 2019 state court of appeals ruling to opened the door for a flat 1 percent income tax. Senate Bill 5554, which has been filed for the 2022 legislative session, would allow for a graduated local income tax.