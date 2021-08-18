WENATCHEE - Chelan County is requiring visitors to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, when visiting county offices.
All county employees — vaccinated or not — will also be required to wear masks when in spaces shared with the public, including lobbies and elevators. Individual department directors and elected officials will be allowed to determine if their staff should wear masks while working.
“The local cities and the county, in discussions with the health district last week, have agreed to re-establish mask requirements for the visiting public because the delta variant continues to spread quickly in our community,” stated Chelan County Commissioner Bob Burgert. “Our current COVID-19 case numbers are on par with some of the highest numbers we have seen since the pandemic started. It’s been a long year, and we recognize that. We don’t want to close county offices again to the public, so please wear your mask when visiting.”
Health officers in north central Washington are also urging everyone to wear a mask in indoor public spaces due to the spread of the delta variant.