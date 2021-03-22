EAST WENATCHEE - With the state moving to Phase 3 of the reopening plan, the Chelan-Douglas Health District is reporting an increase in COVID-19 spread among youth and young adults.
Both Chelan and Douglas County showed an overall increase in the virus case rate last week. Health district officials are now reading out to work with organizations that support youth, as well as businesses to slow the spread.
“With a little over 30%percent of our community vaccinated, we are at a vulnerable point and we are asking businesses and youth organizations to maintain mitigation efforts,” health district officials stated. “And we are requesting anyone participating in youth events please wear their masks and practice social distancing.”
The health district is asking anyone that has participate in youth events where there may have been exposure to the virus within the last two weeks to get tested.
The state Department of Health has reported an increase in cases in young adults, which has previously been an early warning sign of larger surges in the general population.