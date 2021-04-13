EAST WENATCHEE - Commissioners in both Chelan and Douglas counties have approved a new ordinance criminalizing drug possession following a state Supreme Court ruling in February.
“This ordinance has been adopted to protect the public health and safety of the community in response to the Washington State Supreme Court’s decision in State V. Blake,” Douglas County commissioners stated.
Commissioners also noted it is unlikely state lawmakers will pass legislation during the 2021 session.
Douglas County’s ordinance makes simple drug possession a gross misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail and fine up to $5,000. Chelan County’s ordinance makes drug possession a simple misdemeanor.
Grant County commissioners passed a similar ordinance following a public hearing last week.
The Washington Supreme Court in February struck down the state’s felony drug possession law because — unlike the laws of every other state — it did not require prosecutors to prove someone knowingly or intentionally possessed drugs.