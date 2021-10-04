WENATCHEE - The health district has confirmed another seven COVID-19 deaths in Chelan County and three in Douglas County.
Chelan County is now at 85 virus deaths while Douglas County sits at 25 deaths, according to the health district.
The Chelan County deaths confirmed Monday include a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 60s, three men in their 70s and a man in his 80s. Douglas County’s deaths include two men in their 70s and a man in his 80s. All ten deaths occurred in September.
There are currently 12 Chelan County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 13 Douglas County residents hospitalized.