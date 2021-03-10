EAST WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District on Wednesday confirmed nine additional COVID-19 deaths.
Four deaths were Chelan County residents — all women in their 70s and 80s — and five were in Douglas County — a woman in her 80s and three men in their 70s and 80s. The health district does not report on underlying health conditions.
Chelan County is now up to 55 COVID-19 deaths while Douglas County is at 19 virus deaths, according to the health district.
Across north central Washington, Adams County is at 22 deaths, Grant County is at 115 and Okanogan County is at 42 deaths.