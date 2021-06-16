EAST WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District is holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics in three locations this week.
The first clinic is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Fire District 1 in Waterville, located at 107 N. Chelan Ave.
A clinic is planned from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday in Malaga at the Malaga Market, located at 3821 Malaga-Alcoa Highway.
The third clinic is in East Wenatchee from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the health district, located at 200 Valley Mall Parkway.
The health district will be administering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to anyone 18 and up. Pre-registration is not required and walk-ins are welcome.