EAST WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District on Wednesday reported an additional seven COVID-19 deaths.
Three of the deaths were Chelan County residents in their 70s. The other four were Douglas County residents including a man in his 40s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 70s. The deaths occurred in November and December, according to the health district.
Chelan County is up to 108 confirmed virus deaths. Douglas County has had 41 virus deaths.
There are currently nine Chelan County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 and three Douglas County residents.
Across north central Washington, Adams County has reported 34 COVID-19 deaths and Grant County has had 212 virus deaths.