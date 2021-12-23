EAST WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District on Wednesday reported another five COVID-19 deaths.
Four deaths were Chelan County residents, including a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s, and two women in their 70s. The other death was a Douglas County woman in her 70s, according to the health district. All five deaths occurred in December.
Four of the five deaths were individuals were were not vaccinated.
Chelan County is now at 112 confirmed virus deaths and Douglas County has had 42 virus deaths.
There are currently seven Chelan County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 and three Douglas County residents hospitalized.