EAST WENATCHEE - Dr. Malcolm Butler is stepping down as health officer with the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
Butler announces his resignation during the district’s board of health monthly meeting on Monday. Butler’s last day with the health district will be Aug. 31. Butler will return to his role as chief medical officer for Columbia Valley Community Health. He has practiced as a physician in Wenatchee since 1993 and has served as medical director for community health since 1995.
Butler was named health officer in March of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic got underway.
The health district board is expected to appoint an interim replacement for Butler as it seeks to find a permanent replacement.