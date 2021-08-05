WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust has acquired more than 2,100 acres for permanent conservation about seven miles south of Chelan.
The conservation project was made possible by Rio Tinto, a global mining and metals company which has been managing restoration and mitigation efforts at the Holden Mine over the last nine years. The mine has been closed since the 1950s and Rio Tinto has completed the majority of the remediation, including construction and operation of a state of the art water treatment plant.
“The contribution to support the permanent preservation and conservation of land by the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust was made as part of environmental offsets for work on the Holden remediation project,” Land Trust officials stated.
“By supporting the permanent conservation of this important wildlife reserve, we aim to deliver lasting environmental outcomes for the Lake Chelan area,” stated Steve Bourn, Rio Tinto Closure Americas general manager. “This builds on the transformation we have seen with the remediation of the Holden site, which is a great source of pride for us. Our goal is to leave a positive legacy for future generations, taking into account environmental and community considerations.”
The property, named Chelan Coulees Reserve, will be owned by the Land Trust and managed with an emphasis on fire safety, wetland preservation, adaptation to climate change and wildlife habitat. The property has been maintained as a private wildlife reserve for the last 50 years by Jerry Scofield, up until his death.
“This is a legacy to my husband’s vision for responsible development that values the beauty of the land and the creatures who live there,” said Mary Pat Scofield, Jerry’s widow and spokesperson for the family.
The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust is a nonprofit organization working to conserve land, water and “way of life.” The Land Trust has worked with property owners and communities to identify and protect the region’s natural landscapes.