WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust on Friday announced a permanent conservation win for wildfire habitat and working lands in Douglas County.
The land trust and fourth generation rancher Vernon Breiler have entered into an agricultural conservation easement of more than 2,400 acres on Badger Mountain, located about 10 miles from Wenatchee.
The Breiler Ranch provides habitat for a diverse group of wildlife including mule deer and birds, including the threatened Greater sage-grouse.
“It was important to us to keep the land natural for wildlife,” said Breiler. “And we’ll be able to keep working the land, just like it’s been for the last hundred years.”
Voluntary conservation agreements with private landowners are key to the survival of the Greater sage-grouse, Sharp-tailed grouse, pygmy rabbit and Washington ground squirrel, which are all at risk, according to the land trust.
The Breiler ranch remains private property and does not have public access.
The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust is a nonprofit working to conserve land, water and way of life.