WENATCHEE - Potential for low water conditions this summer has the Chelan PUD responding with “careful management” of its hydro projects to support salmon runs, recreation and the rising need for energy.
In a report to PUD commissioners on Tuesday, PUD staff said the water supply forecast for Grand Coulee, which is the largest reservoir upriver of Chelan County, is at 87 percent of average, down from more than 100 percent average in mid-February. March and April were reported as the fourth driest months on record for the state.
“We may experience more fluctuations in flows at Rock Island and Rocky Reach dams,” said Janet Jaspers, director of energy operations planning and trading. “During a low-water year, that means the elevations at our reservoirs may fluctuate more than in the past. We have two of the smallest storage reservoirs on the Columbia River, but we will do what we can within our license requirements to balance various stakeholders interests.”
Chelan PUD continues to refine how it manages river levels since 2019 when a coordination agreement with the Bonneville Power Administration and Grant and Douglas County PUDs expired.
PUD officials say it’s important for anyone recreating on local waterways to be mindful of changing river conditions. River fluctuations can impact docks and boat launches, and create different currents and hazards along the river.
Download Chelan PUD’s Current App, a free app that provides six features -- including real-time information about river flows, boat launches and lake levels. Visit chelanpud.org/app for download information.