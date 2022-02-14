CHELAN COUNTY - The Chumstick Highway in Chelan County will remain closed Monday as crews prep to remove a boulder that fell onto the road.
The large rock measuring about 12 feet tall and 25 feet across fell onto the highway on Sunday just south of Beaver Hill, according to Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue.
Chelan County Public Works announced the highway will remain closed through Monday as they will need to remove the rock from the road, as well as another large rock just off the highway and a third up the hill.
Drivers can use the Tumwater Canyon as a detour during the closure.
County officials are urging drivers to not drive around the road closure signs.