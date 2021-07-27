NESPELEM - Fire crews are hoping to have the Chuweah Creek Fire near Nespelem fully-contained by Friday after the blaze burned more than 36,800 acres.
The fire was sparked by lightning on July 12, burning through brush, timber and short grass, according to incident command. Fire activity this week has been minimal and no fire growth is expected.
The fire is listed at 65 percent contained. All previous evacuation notices have been lifted and roads affected by the fire are expected to reopen Tuesday.
About 375 personnel are currently assigned to the fire. A California incident management team is assuming command of the fire Wednesday morning. The team is also managing the nearby Summit Trail Fire, which was started by lightning on July 12 about 17 miles west of Inchelium. The fire as burned about 13,700 acres and is six percent contained.
There are currently 12 large fires in Washington.