EAST WENATCHEE - Monday’s windstorm brought down the city of East Wenatchee’s Christmas tree that sits outside city offices.
The 6,600 pound, 30-foot-tall tree was the city’s biggest Christmas tree ever, according to city officials.
The city says they are unable to put to the tree back up. A pre-dug five-foot hole that the tree is placed in every year was also ruined when the tree blew over. City officials say the ground is too wet to dig to a new hole.
Despite the setback, the city says its annual Wings n’ Wishes event is still on for Dec. 2 and Dec. 4.
“We still have lots of lights to turn on and we want the community to come out and help us celebrate the holiday season,” city officials stated.
As part of Wings ’n Wishes, the City Hall Lighting is at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 and Santa’s ride around town is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 4.