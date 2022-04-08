LEAVENWORTH — Nearly $1 million in federal funding has been secured for the City of Leavenworth to help cover a number of community projects.
The city submitted a proposal last year and was picked to be one of 10 projects that U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier had put forth as part of a bill for the Community Funding program. A total of $941,340 was awarded to Leavenworth.
The money will go toward a three-home permanently affordable homeownership pilo project in conjunction with Upper Valley’s MEND’s SHARE Community Land Trust, community pool upgrades, an ADA playground, improvements to sports fields and YouthBuild for a carpentry apprentice program.
City officials say although the federal funding won’t cover the cost of each project fully, the money will get the projects off the ground.