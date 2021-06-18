WENATCHEE - The City of Wenatchee has awarded more than $300,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to local nonprofits and the Town Toyota Center.
The city had received COVID-19 state and local fiscal recovery funds to provides resources to help recover from the pandemic. The city on Thursday announces plans to fund housing programs and tourism with the city’s allocation of funds.
Organizations receiving American Rescue Plan funds include:
- $118,000 for the Women’s Resource Center’s Landlord Tenant Liaison Program, which partners with private landlords to rent to households who have rental barriers including a past conviction, criminal background or bad credit.
- $77,249 to the YWCA of North Central Washington for permanent supportive housing with access to option case management services, outside referrals, job training and economic empowerment programs.
- $131,000 for the Town Toyota Center to support restarting operations including facility improvements to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The Town Toyota Center did not qualify for any past funding programs and has been unable to restart operations under past COVID-19 restrictions.
“The organizations we are funding today have immediate, critical needs,” said Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz. “We’re glad we can get the funding out quickly to support our local and regional community.”
The city has received $3 million in American Rescue Plan funding and expects to receive more funds in 2022. Chelan County is expecting to receive about $16 million.