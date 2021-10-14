Olympia – As leaves change color and begin to fall, the State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds residents that accumulation of leaves, branches, or other debris around the home can increase the risk of fire.
Dry vegetation in roof valleys, gutters, and below decks can ignite if exposed to burning embers from open chimneys or nearby landscape burning. To reduce the risk of these hazards, create a safety zone around your home by:
- Removing dead or dry leaves, pine needles, and fallen branches from your roof and rain gutters.
· Trim back branches hanging over your roof and chimney to create at least 10 feet of clearance.
· Clear any debris on, around, and below wooden decks. This includes mulch, dead leaves, pine needles, shrubs, or other plants.
· Keep woodpiles and construction debris at least 30 feet from your home.
Taking these steps now to maintain the exterior of your home can help keep you protected this winter. It will also prepare you for next summer’s wildfire season.
For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 596-3929.