SHELTON - Two people have Mason County emergency personnel to thank after they were rescued from Mt. Ellinor in north Mason County over the weekend.
Mason County Chief Deputy Ryan Spurling says a 71-year-old man who injured his head and leg was airlifted from the mountain at around 8 p.m. on Saturday.
On Sunday, Spurling says a woman in her 60’s was carried out by search and rescue crews after she suffered a broken ankle at the top of Mt. Ellinor.
A little further north in Jefferson County, a 31-year-old female from Seattle died in a climbing accident on Brothers Mountain over the weekend.