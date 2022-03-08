WENATCHEE - The Columbia River Drug Task Force, serving both Chelan and Douglas counties, is expanding its mission and will take on a number of “serious issues” affecting communities.
The task force has combined with the Wenatchee Police Department’s Pro Act team to help combat violent crime involving gang members and drug dealers, drug use in the homeless community, property crime including retail theft, vehicle prowls, trafficking stolen property, car thefts, wanted felons and the flood of fentanyl pills coming into the area.
“We recognize if these issues are not given the priority they deserve our community’s safety is at stake,” the task force stated. “We plan on partnering with our communities and the Chelan and Douglas County Prosecutor’s Office to work hand in hand on these issues. Our goals are to reduce crime rates, have our community members feel safe each and every day as they go about their way of life, and continue to have a reputation where Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Chelan and Douglas County are great places to raise their families and live here for generations to come.”
Since expanding its mission starting Jan. 1, the task force has made 12 felony warrant arrests, been involved in three investigation that led to a large amount of stolen property being recovered, seized five illegally possessed firearms, made 13 arrests involving drug possession or possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and seized about 870 fentanyl pills.