WINTHROP - Community meetings are planned for Tuesday and Wednesday for the Cub Creek Fire and Cedar Creek Fire, both burning in Okanogan County.
The Tuesday meeting is at 6 p.m. at Mack Lloyd Park in Winthrop. On Wednesday, the meeting is in Twisp at 6 p.m. at Twisp River Park, located at 325 N. Lincoln Street.
More help arrived on Monday at the Cub Creek Fire burning near Winthrop as more than 650 personnel are now assigned to the fire.
The western flank of the fire was the top priority on Monday as crews built and strengthened control lines through Sweet Grass Butte. Air drops were limited on both the western and southern sides of the fire due to dense smoke, according to incident command.
The Cub Creek Fire remains listed at 44,100 acres as incident command has been unable to get an updated size to the fire due to a mechanical issue with its infrared aircraft. The fire is listed at 10 percent contained.
The Cedar Creek Fire near Mazama has burned about 24,700 acres and is 11 percent contained. On Monday, crews worked to construct containment lines toward Sun Mountain Lodge and along Wolf Creek. Incident command says the goal is to keep the fire at higher elevations above the valley.
About 530 personnel are assigned to the Cedar Creek Fire.