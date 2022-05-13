WENATCHEE — Wenatchee-based Confluence Health has selected Dr. Andrew Jones as its chief executive officer following a six-month nationwide search.
Jones’ selection was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors.
“The board wanted to ensure the next CEO had both experience and character to support the Confluence Health mission,” stated Doug Shae, chairman of the board for Confluence. “Dr. Andrew Jones has the expertise and commitment to meet the diverse and growing needs of our rural four counties.”
Jones previously served as chief medical officer and Vice President of Medical Affairs of SLC Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado.
“I’m incredibly excited to be joining the team at Confluence Health,” Jones said. “Confluence Health and the Wenatchee Valley Medical Group have a proud history and a bright future, and will continue to provide excellent care and service to the region. My family and I look forward to becoming part of this wonderful community.”
Jones will assume the CEO role currently held by Dr. Peter Rutherford, who has served since 2012 and is retiring.