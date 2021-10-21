WENATCHEE - Wenatchee-based Confluence Health is giving small bonuses to employees who have complied with the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The workers who have remained on the job will receive a $625. It will cost Confluence more than $2.5 million in payout costs, according to our news partner Newsradio 560 KPQ.
As of Oct. 8, 91 percent of Confluence employees were fully vaccinated, with more than 200 seeking medical or religious exemptions. About 400 of the 4,675 Confluence employees were not fully vaccinated as of Oct. 9.
“We realize this is a small token, but our gratitude is immense,” stated Confluence Health CEO Peter Rutherford in a letter to employees. The letter was sent out a day after the state mandate deadline.
A spokesperson with Confluence says updated staffing level numbers will be released on Friday.