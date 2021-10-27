WENATCHEE - Confluence Health officials say close to 92 percent of its employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to data released Tuesday by Confluence, all employees actively working on campus are fully-vaccinated. The about 7.5 percent of employees who are not vaccinated have either been granted an exemption and accommodations to work from home, or have not been granted an exemption and have been placed on a 12-week leave of absence.
Employees on a leave of absence could still decided to get the vaccination to avoid being terminated when their leave is over.
Confluence had more than 200 employees seek exemptions and about 400 of the 4,675 total employees not fully vaccinated.
Hospital officials say about 90 employees resigned over the vaccine mandate.