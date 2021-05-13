WENATCHEE - Confluence Health and the Wenatchee Valley Medical Group have partnered to launch the Community Partnership Fund focused on advancing local initiatives.
The Community Partnership Fund will be managed by the Community Foundation of NCW and plans to award $500,000 in grants each year. The grant is open to nonprofit organizations, public schools and public agencies in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Grant counties. Grants will be made to support programs that promote health and wellness, education, and arts and culture.
“While organizations were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, our nonprofit community stepped up to continue to serve residents of North Central Washington,” stated Dr. Peter Rutherford, CEO of Confluence Health.
The grant application opens June 1 with a deadline of June 30. Grant awards range from $2,500 to $15,000 and will be announced in August.
“We know how important the services provided by nonprofits are to the health, safety, and well-being of the region,” stated Wenatchee Valley Medical Group President Dr. Mitch Garrison. “We hope the Community Partnership Fund can help further support our nonprofits as we depend o them more than ever.”
For more information and to apply for the grants, visit www.cfncw.org/communitypartnershipfund.