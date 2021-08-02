WINTHROP - Containment is up to 24 percent on the Cub Creek Fire near Winthrop that has burned more than 58,000 acres since starting back on July 16.
Fire crews on Sunday were able to focus efforts on the uncontained northeast flank along Forest Service Road 39, according to incident command. Firefighters also continued to scout for potential fire line locations in Bear Creek, South of Beaver Creek and West Fork Salmon Creek on the southern perimeter of the blaze.
Poor air quality and visibility limited the use of air support over the weekend. Air quality has been listed as very unhealthy to hazardous due to smoke from both the Cub Creek and Cedar Creek fires.
A community meeting is being held at 6 p.m. Monday at Mack Lloyd Park 51 next to the Red Barn in Winthrop. A second meeting is planned for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Twisp River Park, located at 325 N. Lincoln St. in Twist.
More than 600 personnel remain assigned to the Cub Creek Fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.