LEAVENWORTH - A cougar that had previously been spotted in Leavenworth was euthanized Sunday after the animal was spotted outside a home just off Main Street.
The cougar was spotted in a yard of a Leavenworth home, about 100 yards from Main Street, Sunday morning. The cougar had an ear tang indicating the animal and been caught in the same area and previously relocated, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“Officer Boyd and Officer Smith tranquilized the cat the scene,” WDFW Officer Eric Oswald told NewsRadio 560 KPQ. “Based on the cougar’s history with his casual daylight presence in a busy downtown area with numerous people around and it showed no response to the presence of people, so it was determined for safety reasons…to be euthanized.”
WDFW says the cougar was an adult male.
Chelan County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers assisted in the call.