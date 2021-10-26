According to Northwest Public Broadcasting, 550 employees between the Washington State Patrol and Department of Transportation have ‘gotten the ax’ over the state’s Oct. 18 mandate. This winter could prove to be a major test in finding out whether the mandate might have done more harm than good.
During the winter, many of the state’s Troopers are summoned to respond to crashes caused by inclement weather. However, some motorists who’ve wreck in more rural areas may have to wait longer for Troopers to respond or they may be on their own if it’s a non-injury collision, according to WSP Spokesman Chris Loftis. The reduction of State Troopers has doubled the department’s existing staffing shortfall.
Northwest Public Broadcasting reports that WSDOT lost 402 employees to the vaccine mandate.
"This could have a very negative impact on drivers and freight hauling throughout Washington this winter, and it could hurt our economy at a time where there are already major supply-chain concerns,” said Sen. Curtis King of Yakima.
In addition to the 1,900 state employees cut because of the mandate, another nearly 2,900 state employees protected by unions remain in limbo after they were given more time to comply to the law. This indicates that a portion of the 2,900 will likely fall casualty to the decree in the coming weeks.