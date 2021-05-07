EAST WENATCHEE - For the second straight week, COVID-19 case rates have shown significant declines in Chelan and Douglas counties.
For the week ending May 3, the two counties had a case rate of 138 cases per 100,000 residents, down from a rate of about 182 cases per 100,000 residents for the week of April 26, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
There is currently just one Chelan County resident hospitalized and three Douglas County residents hospitalized due the virus.
While Chelan and Douglas counties are trending in a positive direction, Grant County continues to see a case rate well above the 200 cases per 100,000 residents metric to remain in Phase 3.
Grant County is currently at a rate of 318 cases per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days, according to the health district, which has reported 145 cases in just the past week in Grant County. Currently, 6 Grant County residents are hospitalized due to the virus.