WENATCHEE - The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee has reached an all-time high.
As of Tuesday evening, 49 people are hospitalized at the Wenatchee hospital due to the virus, with 41 of those individuals not fully-vaccinated, according to Confluence Health.
Among the unvaccinated, 10 are in the intensive care unit and eight are on a ventilator. Of the eight vaccinated patients, one is in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.
“We are in a really terrible position right now with our hospital system being stretched as thin as it’s ever been,” Chelan-Douglas Health District Administrator Luke Davies stated. “And trying to do everything we can and trying to get out information to the public so they mask up and get vaccinated to try to reduce the amount of hospitalizations we have.”
At Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake, 20 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Eighteen of those patients are not fully-vaccinated.
As a news briefing on Tuesday, the Washington State Hospital Association said officials counted 1,674 people hospitalized due the virus, a seven percent increase from last week. Of those hospitalized, 251 are on ventilators, a 34 percent increase from last week.