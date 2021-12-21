CHELAN - The Echo Ridge Nordic Ski Area, located near Lake Chelan, is now open as a snow base was established over the past week.
The ski area on the Chelan Ranger District features about 25 miles of cross country skiing trails and nearly 10 miles of snow shoe trails.
“The great base and incoming storms should create some outstanding ski conditions over the next several weeks,” said Paul Willard, recreation program manager for the Chelan Ranger District. “The well-designed ski trails, excellent grooming by the Lake Chelan Nordic Ski Club, and ridge top views are no longer a secret and we see increasing numbers of skiers each season.”
The Echo Ridge lower parking lot elevation of 3,600 feet is typically above the clouds that cover the Lake Chelan valley in the winter and offers views of the Enchantments, Pyramid Peak and the Okanogan Highlands from a number of trails.
Ski passes are required for both ski and snowshoe trails at the ski area. Day passes are available for $10 per adult. Access is free for those age 17 and younger. Season passes are available for $70. More information is available online at https://www.lakechelannordic.org/.