WINTHROP - The Cub Creek Fire burning near Winthrop is now listed at more than 52,000 acres as fire crews prep for another round of heat this week.
The fire, which started July 16 about five miles north of Winthrop, is listed at 52,387 acres and 13 percent contained, according to incident command.
Fire crews worked overnight to build and strengthen containment lines, and conducted a burning operation along Deer Creek and up into Sweet Grass Butte to tie in existing control lines. Firefighters are working Wednesday to complete a hand line along Buck Mountain, toward Fifth Creek, to ensure the fire does not escape the containment line.
The southern portion of the fire is in mop-up and firefighters continue to monitor the area for hotspots.
Temperatures are expected to begin to increase by Thursday, with upper 90s forecast. By Saturday, temperatures will likely be well over 100 degrees in lower elevations and could reach the upper-90s in upper elevations.
There are currently just over 600 personnel assigned to the fire.