WINTHROP - The Cub Creek Fire burning near Winthrop remained active overnight as the western flank of the fire remains a priority for fire crews.
The fire is estimated at about 44,100 acres and is 10 percent contained, according to incident command.
Hand crews worked through the night and continue to construct fire lines. Plans Monday include strengthening lines along the southern portion of the fire to limit its spread south toward Winthrop, as well as the west side of the fire through Sweet Grass Butte and into the McLeod Fire burn scar where limited fuels are expected to slow the fire’s growth. The eastern flank of the fire also remains active along Forest Service Road 37 into Pebble Creek.
Level 3 (Leave Now) evacuations remain in place for the Chewuch River drainage area. Residents will continue to see smoke and smoldering, along with “creeping fire behavior” near homes. Incident command says personnel are actively monitoring those areas.
There are currently more than 550 personnel assigned to the fire. The fire started July 16 about five miles north of Winthrop and the cause remains under investigation.