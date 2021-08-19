The delta variant of COVID-19 is responsible for wiping out much of the progress made in mitigating the pandemic, and new data reported by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention show why.
According to the CDC’s variant proportion report, 88.7% of coronavirus cases during the month of July 2021 were of the delta variant.
The delta variant is broken down into to four sub-variants: B.1.617.2, AY.1, AY.2, and AY.3. The B.1.617.2 strain is the most common delta variant, accounting for 83.1% of coronavirus cases in the Evergreen State. The second-most prominent strain of the delta variant is the AY.3; the AY.3 was 4.7% of recorded coronavirus cases in Washington.