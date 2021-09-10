STEVENS PASS - Deputies in Chelan County are investigating a suspicious death after a woman’s body was found along Highway 2 on Stevens Pass.
A passing motorist in the Rock Mountain Trail area at milepost 73 located the body Tuesday night along the edge of the highway in a remote area where there are no businesses or homes, according to the sheriff’s office.
The deceased person has been identified as a 25-year-old woman from Snohomish County. Investigators believe the woman’s body ended up at the Highway 2 location sometime early in the morning on Tuesday.
“This is being investigated as a suspicious death investigation but the cause of death has not been confirmed pending an official medical examination,” Sheriff Brian Burnett stated. “There is no evidence to support a safety concern for Chelan County citizens or travelers in that area of US Highway 2 and believe it to be an isolated incident.
Anyone that may have information or saw anything suspicious in the area or may have surveillance video of Highway 2 between Coles Corner and the Stevens Pass summit is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 509-667-6845.