CHELAN - The sheriff’s office is searching for a man who stole a donation box from a Chelan gas station.
The theft occurred on June 29 at Bill’s Gas, according to the sheriff’s office, which was contacted by a group of motorcycle enthusiasts that collect money through the donation boxes for families in need.
Surveillance video from the gas station shows the man slide the donation box into his coat when the employee is not looking.
The suspect is about 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds. Deputies say the man may be local because he’s been seen at the gas station before.
Anyone with information is asked to call RiverCom at 509-663-9911.