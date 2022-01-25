CASHMERE - Deputies in Chelan County are searching for a man who burglarized two homes and later fled from law enforcement.
On Jan. 23, deputies responded to a break-in in the 6000 block of Hay Canyon Road in Cashmere. Residents found their home had been burglarized and several items, including two firearms and a mountain bike, had been stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say the suspect appears to have made contact at another nearby home the same morning to see if anyone was home. The suspect had asked an occupant of the home if they needed help with snow removal. The interaction was caught on the homeowner’s Ring doorbell video. Deputies say the man was driving a gold diesel-powered Dodge Ram pickup truck.
Just before 11 p.m. on Jan. 23, deputies responded to the Lookout in Chelan where it’s believed the same suspect entered a home and confronted the homeowner, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect was seen on a mountain bike by a deputy, who reported observing the suspect loading the bike into a gold Dodge pickup truck with missing license plates. The suspect was contacted by the deputy and after a short interaction, the suspect drove off.
About an hour later, deputies spotted the pickup truck again and attempted a traffic stop as the suspect fled with the truck’s headlights off. The truck was last seen heading south on U.S. 97A. Deputies set up near Entiat and attempted to deploy spike strips on the suspect’s truck but were unsuccessful.
Deputies say the suspect ran out of gas at milepost 202 and ran toward the Columbia River. Deputies searched the area but the suspect was not located.
The pickup truck the suspect was driving was found to have been stolen out of Snohomish County. A loaded 9mm magazine and an empty pistol holster was located near the scene where the suspect fled.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-663-9911. Deputies say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.