LEAVENWORTH - Chelan County deputies are searching for a man who caused “significant” damage to a vehicle over the weekend in Leavenworth.
Deputies say the Tesla was parked at the Bavarian Lodge Saturday night and into Sunday morning. The suspect was reportedly seen on video caught by the Tesla’s built-in cameras throwing rocks at the car, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies also say early Sunday morning, about $1,400 worth of items were stolen from downtown vendors near the gazebo on Front Street. Deputies are still determining if the same suspect is involved.
The suspect is about 5-foot-10, last seen wearing a baseball cap and dark-colored puffy jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office at 509-667-6851.