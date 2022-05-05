EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County deputies as seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who vandalized a church near East Wenatchee.
The sheriff’s office say the Seventh Day Adventist Church at 1201 10th St. Northeast was vandalized at about 5:30 a.m. on April 27. The suspect shattered the glass door to the church and went inside.
The suspect continued to damage the church, spray-painting the interior walls, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators say the incident does not appear to be gang-related but may be related to other churches that have been vandalized.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 509-888-6809.