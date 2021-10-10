Lacey, Washington – Faced with unprecedented hiring challenges, employers need to look outside their usual sources for finding qualified employees.
Washington State Department of Services for the Blind (DSB) is hosting an interactive webinar to help businesses and hiring employers find qualified employees; increase diversity, equity, and inclusiveness in the workplace; and tap into a talent pool of qualified, work-ready employees.
During this 60-minute webinar – scheduled for October 20 at 12 p.m. – DSB experts will provide demos on the newest and latest adaptive technology and devices for employees with visual impairments, discuss training and supports provided to job seekers, explain how we support the new hire and assist with retention, and answer any questions that you have wanted to ask, but didn't have the space to do so.
Who Should Attend?
- Human resources professionals.
- Staffing and contracting professionals
- Office managers
- Small business owners
- Any business or employer who wants to access to qualified, work-ready employees.
DSB is proud to offer resources and guidance regarding disability and employment related questions, and to partner with our local community businesses in creating an inclusive workforce. Please share these resources with anyone who can benefit from this valuable information.
Anyone interested in attending can find more information on the Department of Services for the Blind website. If you have questions, or need more information, please contact Selena Cunningham at Selena.Cunningham@dsb.wa.gov.