WENATCHEE - The state Department of Corrections is holding a virtual public hearing this week as the department considers the potential siting of a work release facility in Chelan County.
The virtual meeting is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. To register, click here: https://bit.ly/3iDV5od. Registration is required to attend
The hearing will provide an overview of DOC's work release expansion program, proposals and alternatives to the potential sites. The public will have a chance to provide written and/or oral comments.
DOC is considering two potential sites for the work release facility, both in Wenatchee. The options include at the Chelan County Regional Jail Annex and the Deaconess Building on Okanogan Avenue.
The jail options would including 40 work release beds while the Deaconess Building would house 82 beds, according to DOC.
A second public hearing is expected to be held Oct. 27 after DOC makes a decision on the site of the work release facility.