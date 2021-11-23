FILE - Dollar Tree store logos indicating that everything in the store is for $1 are promoted on a storefront window on Feb. 25, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Faced with the rising cost of goods and freight, discount retail chain Dollar Tree said Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, it will be raising its prices to $1.25 for the majority of its products. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)